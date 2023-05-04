Esha Deol Says Her Sexy Bikini Scene in Dhoom Was Shot Only After Hema Malini Approved It, Here's Why

Bollywood actress Esha Deol opened up about the viral bikini she had in the titular track of Dhoom. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra had informed her that she will have to sport a bikini in the action film. However, she asked for a day’s time to get permission from her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini before committing to it. Esha added that she was scared to talk to her mother about it.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Esha revealed, “(Aditya) said that you will have to wear a bikini and I said, ‘Give me one day, let me take permission from my mother, if I can wear a bikini.’ When I came home and asked her, I was very scared."

“On holidays and all, she has seen me wear a bikini, because what else will you wear while you swim, a swimsuit or a bikini. Her reaction was very different. She was like ‘Ya wear, what is there in that. You wear it when you go out with your friends and you wear it on holidays, so wear. Make sure it is shot nicely,’" Esha added.

When Esha informed Aditya about the approval, he replied, “I am giving you six months, I want you to look a certain way."

Dhoom was released in 2004 and the title is often revisited by Bollywood lovers. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in leading roles while Uday Chopra played a supporting role. Esha played the role of Sheena, the only woman in the male-led motorcycle robbery gang. Dhoom changed the course of YRF’s approach to its movies, paving the way to a franchise. The production house went on to release two more Dhoom movies in 2006 and 2013, both of which were big hits at the box office.

