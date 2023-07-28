Hema Malini Family Reacts For 1st Time To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2; See Esha Deol's Message

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. With the trailer of the film being out now and received well by the masses, Esha Deol gave a sweet shoutout to her half-brother Sunny Deol by resharing the trailer of the film on her social media timeline.

The Dhoom actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared the trailer with a slew of emojis such as clapping hands emojis, heart emoji, evil eye emoji and more. She also tagged Sunny Deol in the post and thus displayed her affinity and doting nature towards her brother ahead of his big release this year. Check it out here:

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, began her acting journey with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. However, the actress shot to fame with the YRF movie, Dhoom in 2004. Initially, her father had an objection to her decision to make a career in acting. But, he later agreed and supported the actress in her decision.

Esha then went on to appear in films like No Entry, Shaadi No. 1, Cash, Darling and others. Only a few know that she was a football champion but despite that, she followed her dream of becoming an actor. On the other hand, her husband Bharat Takhtani completed his early schooling at Learner’s Academy and finished his graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics. Later, he decided to join his father in his business and today he is a renowned name in the business sector.

Meanwhile, in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.