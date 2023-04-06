Esha Gupta Cheers For Juventus, Flaunts Her Official Team Jersey, Check It Out

Actress Esha Gupta was in Turin, Italy, to cheer for Juventus as they played against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia. The actress showed off her newly acquired Juventus T-shirt with her name printed on it. The football club and Esha together posted about it on Instagram. Both teams ended up in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the match. Taking to Instagram, Esha Gupta shared a reel from the stadium, where she was cheering Juventus along with the crowd. She opens a neatly packed box that contained her T-shirt but eventually drops it in her excitement. She then shows off her merchandise, and the caption on the reel read, “It’s always a special moment when receiving a Juventus shirt."

Advertisement

Showing her excitement, Esha Gupta replied to the post, saying, “My first of many Juve jerseys." The actress also posted a picture of herself wearing the jersey paired with fitted trousers after the match. She was seen celebrating the game with a bottle of Champaign. She wrote, “I came. I saw. I conquered, and how! Well played, Juve, Let's go second leg." The second leg of the semi-finals will be held on April 27 at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Recently, the actress stole the limelight with her semi-formal outfit. Esha poses for the camera in a pink suit for one of her shoots in California. The actress looked amazing in her pair of pink trousers and white top as she casually posed for her photoshoot. She also wore bright pink heels with her outfit.

Advertisement

Esha Gupta made her acting debut in the

commercially successful 2012 crime thriller Jannat 2, which earned her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut. She then went on to play different roles in the political drama, Chakravyuh (2012), and the comedy film Humshakals (2014). Some of her most successful films were Rustom (2016), the horror movie Raaz 3D (2013), and Baadshaho. She was last seen in the web series Ashram, which starred Bobby Deol and was helmed by Prakash Jha. The actress was also part of the famous music video, Mein Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News