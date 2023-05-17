HOT! Esha Gupta Flaunts Cleavage In A Very Plunging Gown At Cannes, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has taken the internet by storm with her sensational look from the 2023 Cannes film festival. The actress dazzled in a very sexy and plunging white gown with a thigh-high slit as she arrived on the red carpet.

Esha Gupta has been receiving praises from all quarters for her glamorous look. One netizen wrote, “No one come close to the beauty Esha Gupta." Another one said, “Favourite look from day 1." “Absolutely stunning," a third user commented.

Apart from her sexy ensemble by Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran, Esha was seen wearing a white ring and a pair of earrings from the Fred Parish Jewellery line. Her hair was wrapped in a bun with a few loose strands hanging down from either side of her face, and she had very little makeup on.

Esha Gupta, who often sends her fans into a frenzy with her sexy videos and sizzling photo shoots, on Sunday dropped a series of hot photos of herself in yet another plunging gown.

The actress looked gorgeous as she flaunted her cleavage in the sexy gown with an extra plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actress styled her hair in loose, tousled beach waves and went for nude makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with us, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.