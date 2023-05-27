Sexy! Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Strappy Dress With Plunging Neckline at IIFA; Video Goes Viral

Esha Gupta has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Friday night too, she made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2023 Green Carpet and left everyone completely stunned. She sported a shimmery grey gown and looked hottest as ever. Esha ditched accessories and kept her stresses open. What further added charm to her look was her million-dollar smile. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Recently, Esha also graced the red carpet at the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actress mentioned that she will always hold the Cannes Film Festival close to her heart as it gave her the opportunity of watching a film with Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp.

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Esha, several other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh among others are also attending the mega awards.

Meanwhile, talking about Esha Gupta, she was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3, which also starred Bobbe Deol in the lead. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe."