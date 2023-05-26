Esha Gupta Is A Big Anushka Sharma Fan, REVEALS 'She Won't Disappoint At Cannes' | Exclusive

A plethora of Indian actors and filmmakers graced the red carpet at the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival. While some received a thumbs up for their sartorial sensibilities, others were trolled to no end. However, actor Esha Gupta, who was a part of the Indian delegation led by Dr L Murugan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of I&B, was widely appreciated for making some interesting style statements on the red carpet. Her white Nicholas Jebran gown grabbed the attention of many.

But, in her signature candour, Esha exclusively tells News18 that her peers’ sensibilities and choices on the red carpet didn’t really strike a chord with her. However, there is one actor in particular who she is really excited to see. “I want to be very honest and say that I’m not sure I liked anyone else’s look but mine (laughs). Having said that, the one person I’m really looking forward to is Anushka Sharma," Esha says.

For the unversed, Anushka is all set to mark her Cannes debut and will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon, Kate Winslet. Needless to say, all eyes are set on Anushka as her fans are exhilarated to see what she dons on the red carpet of the film gala. And Esha is no exception. “I heard that she will be walking the red carpet. She has her own style and understands her style. Her style really speaks of her personality. She doesn’t follow fashion. I’m just a fan of Anushka when it comes to her acting skills and fashion sensibilities. I know for a fact that she’s not going to disappoint," states the Raaz 3D (2012) and Baadshaho (2017) actor.

Esha goes on to tell us that she will always hold the Cannes Film Festival close to her heart as it gave her the opportunity of watching a film with Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp. Revisiting the episode, she remarks, “Since I was part of the official delegation from the Indian government’s side representing Indian cinema, I was lucky to be in the same room as Johnny Depp and other amazingly talented people on the first day. We saw the premiere of his film, Jeanne du Barry. It was really good."

Oscar winner Guneet Monga was also part of the Indian delegation. Sharing her excitement about getting to spend some time with her, Esha says, “She is doing amazing. She was telling me how they came to the Cannes when didn’t have any budget to promote their film 10-12 years back. She’s one of the treasures of India. She has been getting us international awards and recognition. I got a lot of time to chat with her as we walked the red carpet together."

But Esha’s association with Guneet dates back to their school days in Delhi. “She was my senior. I call her didi even now out of respect because she is friends with my sister. It’s amazing to see her journey and the way she talks and the films that she has made. People like her are presenting new-age cinema," says the former beauty pageant winner. Lauding Guneet, the 37-year-old further adds, “I recently saw Kathal. The scripts that she’s choosing as a producer is just amazing. She might be a producer and me, an actor, but it opens my eyes so much and reinforces the fact that you don’t need to succumb to the industry and do the same things that everyone is doing."