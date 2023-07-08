Sexy! Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In Her Hot Bikini Photo; Check Out Here

If there is one actress who never fails to impress all with her gorgeous looks on social media, then it is obviously Esha Gupta. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Each time Esha drops a photo on her Instagram handle, she leaves everyone gasping for breath. This time too, she is setting fire to the internet with her latest photo.

On Friday, Esha took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing in a green bikini looking. She kept her tresses open and decided not to look straight into the camera for the click. With a stunning view in the background, Esha looked hotness overloaded in this picture. Check it out here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Hotness meter went into a fever." Another user shared, “trust me, no one is looking at the background view." One of the users revealed, “You were the reason that I joined Instagram 6 years ago."

Esha Gupta often drops hot pictures on social media. Check out some more here: