Esha Gupta Sets The Temperature Soaring In Beige Colour Bikini; SEE PIC

Esha Gupta always impresses her fans with impeccable fashion sense.

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 15:46 IST

Esha Gupta shares a hot picture of her on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is setting the internet on fire with her sensuous picture in a bikini. She never fails to impress her fans with her bold avatar. Today, also it was not different when she shared another bold picture flaunting her perfect curves. Her latest picture in beachwear left her fans gasping for air.

Esha, who was the latest entrant in ‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3’ co-starring Bobby, took to her Instagram and shared the picture with the caption ‘Summer again." In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a beige colour bikini and is posing for the camera. Her hair is left open with minimalistic makeup. Four days back, she shared a series of pictures that went viral on social media. Esha donned a black mesh top, black leather pants, and a black oversized blazer for her overall look. The top had a plunging neckline. The leather pants accentuated her figure, while the blazer rounded off her look.

To complete her look, she wore black ankle-high boots, along with gold earrings and a gold neck chain.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about her role in Aashram series, Esha told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe."

Talking about Aashram, the series is directed by Prakash Jha. The story revolves around a godman, whose followers have blind faith in him and will do anything that he asks of them. But in reality, he is a conman who ensures that his devotees devote their wealth to him and stay attached to his ashram for life. On the work front, Esha Gupta is all set to star in the web series ‘Invisible Woman’ where she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty. The series is set to make its debut in the OTT segment. ‘Invisible Woman’ is a noir action thriller produced by Yoodlee Films with Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva at the helm.

