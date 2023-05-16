Esha Gupta Turns Heads In A Bodycon Dress And Minimal Makeup As She Attends The Cannes Film Festival

Be it glamorous red carpet or casual candid appearances, Esha Gupta’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. The actress is all set to make her red carpet-debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. She recently shared a bundle of pictures from her arrival in France.

Esha kept it breezy and beautiful in a striped T-shirt dress. She kept her wavy locks open, and pulled off a no-makeup look with ease. A pair of brown-tinted shades tied her whole look together. She opted for a turquoise sling bag and green block heels. She donned one of her brightest smiles and found the right balance between elegance and charm.

Earlier while announcing her Cannes Debut, Esha Gupta shared a video on her Instagram where she shared, “I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27. Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.

This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of state Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.