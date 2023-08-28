Ethirneechal Fame Marimuthu Enacts This Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer’s Scene On Social Media

Marimuthu’s character Adi Gunasekaran emerges as a captivating one in the show, drawing viewers’ interest. His adept acting skills contribute to the show’s appeal, blending comedy with various shades of villainy. His role has been the backbone behind the serial’s popularity.

Ethirneechal is one of the most-watched Tamil TV shows. The show, directed by Thiruselvam, aims to shed light on the oppression of women in our society and their subsequent empowerment. At the forefront of this series is actor Marimuthu, who takes on the central role of Adi Gunasekaran. Marimuthu has gained a massive fanbase after this serial, which brought him a plethora of new opportunities in films as well. He was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Marimuthu, along with the actresses from Ethirneechal, created an engaging reel – featuring verses from Jailer – sparking a buzz online. The reel was shared on Twitter by a fan page, where Marimuthu can be seen mouthing a dialogue from Jailer, along with his co-actors on the sets of Ethirneechal.

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer surpassed Rs 600 crore gross collection on Sunday. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has raked in a total of $607.29 crore worldwide.

In addition to Rajinikanth, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan play significant roles in this Nelson Dilipkumar film. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar makes his Tamil cinema debut with this project. In the movie, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and seasoned Malayalam actor Mohanlal can be seen in a cameo. The entire crew and cast of the movie Jailer joined Rajinikanth in Chennai recently to celebrate the film’s massive box-office triumph. Photos from the success meet are doing the rounds on social media.