Evelyn Sharma Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress You May Not Know!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVELYN SHARMA: Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma, a stunning German actress, and model, has mesmerized audiences primarily through her appearances in Indian films. With her captivating looks and charming personality, Evelyn celebrates her 37th birthday today on July 12. As she adds another year to her life, we seize this opportunity to uncover some lesser-known facts about her, enhancing her already fascinating persona. Let’s delve into the intriguing details that make this talented beauty shine even brighter.
Lesser Known Facts About Evelyn Sharma
- Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma was born and grew up in Frankfurt, West Germany.
- Evelyn spent her early years in Europe before moving to London for her higher education. During her time in the UK, she embarked on a successful modelling career, gracing the catwalks for various renowned brands.
- Sharma took her first step into the world of acting with a small role in the 2006 American film ‘Turn Left.’
- In 2012, Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut portraying the character of Lubaina Snyder in the film ‘From Sydney with Love.’
- In 2013, Evelyn Sharma made headlines when she posed nude for ‘Krunch’ Magazine. Her bold move garnered attention and popularity for the magazine, showcasing her fearlessness and confidence.
- On May 15, 2021, Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia.
Movies of Evelyn Sharma
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
In this romantic drama, Evelyn played the character of Lara, one of the close friends of the protagonist. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles and was a huge commercial success.
- Main Tera Hero (2014)
Evelyn appeared in this romantic comedy alongside Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri. The film, directed by David Dhawan, showcased her versatility and comedic timing.
- Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)
Evelyn had a supporting role in this romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Her presence added a touch of charm to the narrative and added depth to the film’s ensemble cast.
- Bhaiaji Superhit (2018)
In this action-comedy film released in 2018, she played the character of Stephanie. The film starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.
- Saaho (2019)
Evelyn had a pivotal role in this action-packed thriller, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Her performance added an intriguing element to the film’s plot and garnered attention from audiences.
- X-Ray: The Inner Image
Evelyn Sharma was last seen in the film X-Ray: The Inner Image. The actress has recently announced that she has become a mother for the second time.
