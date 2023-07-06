Evelyn Sharma Welcomes Baby Boy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Star Becomes Mother For 2nd Time

Actress Evelyn Sharma has become a mother for the second time. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tushaan Bhindi recently.

On Thursday, Evelyn took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with her friends and fans. The actress dropped a selfie with her munchkin and revealed that they have named him ‘Arden’. “Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden," she wrote.

Several celebrities including Elnaaz Norouzi and Elli AvrRam congratulated the new mother via the comments section. Rochelle Rao and wrote, “Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful". Check out her post here:

Evelyn Sharma is married to Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia, in May 2021. The couple became parents to an adorable baby girl in November 2021. Evelyn had introduced her daughter to the fans on social media at the time. “The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi," Evelyn had shared alongside a glimpse of her daughter.