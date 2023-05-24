'Everyone Welcomed Me As Their Own': Pavitra Lokesh On Her Equation With Naresh's Family

Telugu star couple Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Pavitra Lokesh have been hitting the headlines since their wedding video went viral on social media. The actors are now all set to feature in the upcoming film Malli Pelli. During the media interaction, Pavitra revealed her equation with Naresh and his family off-screen. When she was asked about what she likes about Naresh, the actress shared that she likes how he treats her.

“He is a cheerful and light-hearted person. He completely lives in the moment. He was there for me and helped me when I needed it the most. As a woman, I couldn’t ask for anything more," she added.

Pavitra also said that when she met Naresh’s late mother, Vijaya Nirmala, the latter’s health had deteriorated by that time but she, fortunately, formed a friendship with the late actor Krishna. She also revealed that she has met Mahesh Babu and Namrata. “Everyone in the family welcomed me as one of their own. Our families were supportive of our decision," she said.

When the actress was asked whether Malli Pelli can be called a “biopic about her life," Pavitra said that the term itself is a big one and the plot of the film is reminiscent of many real-life couples.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju, the film also features Jayasudha, Roshan, Sarathbabu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. Produced by Naresh under his home banner Vijaya Krishna Movies. The film is set to hit the cinemas this Friday, May 26.

The film is said to be based on the story of the real-life drama of Naresh and his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi. As revealed by the actor, the film is going to portray the love leading to the second marriage in a couple’s life. While music has been composed by Suresh Bobblli, the cinematography of the film has been done by MN Bal Reddy.

Apart from this, Naresh will be also seen in the upcoming releases, including Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Telisinavaallu and Samajavaragamana. On the other hand, Pavitra will be seen in a film with Nithiin next.