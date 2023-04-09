Ex-Cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SLAMS Salman Khan's Song Yentamma, Calls It 'Ridiculous'

Salman Khan’s new song Yentamma from his upcoming Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has not gone down well with former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. The cricketer-turned-cricket commentator took to Twitter and slammed the song, accusing it of ‘degrading our South Indian culture.’ For the unversed, the music video features Salman and Venkatesh Daggubati dancing in a veshti/dhoti but the song’s lyrics call it ‘lungi.’

Reposting the music video, Laxman tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER." When a Twitter user informed him that the actors were wearing shoes in a temple set up, Laxman called out the makers for lack of research.

“Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to BAN this," he tweeted.

Yentamma is the latest song released by Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The peppy number is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, while the rap segment is performed by Raftaar. Prior to this, the makers released two romantic tracks namely Jee Rahe The Hum and Naiyo Lagda. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s tracklist also consists of a Punjabi pop party number Billi Billi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming actioner features an ensemble supporting cast of Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Jagapthi Babu. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the big screens on April 21.

