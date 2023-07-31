Ex-Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Pays Tribute To Award-winning Actor PP Kunjikrishnan

Former Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja recently made a heartfelt visit to the sets of Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. KK Shailaja is an Indian politician, who is currently representing the Mattanur constituency in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly and is a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Directed by M Mohanan, Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam stars Vineeth Sreenivasan in the cameo role. During her visit to the shooting location at Mattannur Kallyat, she felicitated this year’s Best Supporting Actor State Award winner, PP Kunhikrishnan with a Ponnadai.

The film marks M Mohanan’s return after the success of his previous film Aravindante Athidhikal. The movie starred Vineeth Srinivasan and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles and was officially launched in Kochi on July 9 with auspicious puja ceremonies.

Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam features a talented ensemble cast, including Babu Antony, Mridul Nair, Isha Talwar, Vidhu Pratap, Sayanora Philip, Kayadu Lohar, Amal Taha, Indu Thambi, Chippi Devasi, Varsha Ramesh, Arvind Raghu, Sarath Sabha, and PP Kunhikrishnan, among others, portraying significant roles. Produced under the banner of Varna Chitra by Maha Zubair, the movie boasts a promising lineup.

With music by Guna Balasubramanian, the cinematography of the film is handled by Odukkathil Viswajith. The storyline of the film is penned by Rakesh Mantodi, who is known for movies such as Varavu, Godha, and Thira.

During the event, after discussing the current state of Malayalam cinema, the speaker extended his best wishes to the film Oru Jati Jatakam and its crew.