Exclusive! Ila Arun Reveals Her First Reaction To Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Look In Haddi: 'When He Entered...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed actor known for his diverse roles, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his forthcoming film titled Haddi. The recently unveiled trailer showcases Siddiqui in dual roles, one of which portrays a transgender character. Amid the excitement, the presence of a seasoned actress and accomplished folk singer in the trailer is stealing the limelight. Ila Arun, a versatile talent, is poised to share the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this upcoming cinematic venture. Reports indicate that Arun’s character will play a pivotal role, introducing a turning point in the narrative.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ila Arun explained why Haddi is different from all the other crime revenge dramas on OTT. She even recalled about her first reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look in the film.

Here are the excerpts

With so many crime revenge dramas out there on OTT, why should the audience invest their time in watching Haddi? what is its USP?

Having a crime revenge drama without any research on OTT, showing too many guns, too many frivolous fights and violence is not my cup of tea. When you watch Haddi, it shows the truth and reality. It depicts gang war, emotions, a truth about life, power structure and how the corrupt society is encashing the weaknesses of transgenders and their fight for rights. So, this is definitely a different film.

What was your first reaction after seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Harika?

I still remember it was very hot when I met Nawaz in Delhi. I knew Nawaz is playing a female transgender. When Nawaz suddenly entered, I was getting ready and suddenly somebody tapped me and I turned to see a beautiful young lady. Believe me, I swear by anything, it was until people laughed, I could not react. I thought a beautiful transgender woman is in front of me. But was it Nawaz? I had no clue. So, when everybody laughed and he hugged me, then I realized that it was Nawaz. He has worked so hard for the role, and he looks so beautiful, so perfect in his talk and walk that it will blow your mind. It’s amazing to watch Nawaz in this role.

Ila Arun, hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is celebrated for her prowess as both an actress and a folk singer. Her acting journey commenced with the TV serial Lifeline, which aired on Doordarshan. Her portrayal of Maham Anga in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Arun has lent her talents to impactful supporting roles in notable films including China Gate, Chingari, Well Done Abba, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Ghatak, and West is West.

Apart from her acting prowess, Ila Arun has achieved acclaim as a gifted singer. Her rendition of the iconic song Choli Ke Pheeche from the 1993 film Khalnayak, performed in collaboration with Alka Yagnik, earned them the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The song, filmed on Madhuri Dixit, remains etched in memory as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic melodies.