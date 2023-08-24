Exclusive! Vishal Batra Celebrates Shershaah's Win At The 69th National Film Awards: 'Matter Of Great Pride'

Two years ago, Sidharth Malhotra embarked on a journey that not only enriched his career but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Portraying the iconic Captain Vikram Batra was a rare opportunity that allowed him to delve deep into the life of a true hero. Sidharth’s commitment to his role was evident as he immersed himself in the character, channeling Batra’s spirit, courage, and dedication. After earning several accolades, Shershaah finally won the Special Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards on August 24, Thursday. Vikram Batra’s brother, Vishal Batra has now reacted to this proud moment.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Vishal Batra shared, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness because this award is not only for the movie but it is also for the valour and the courage of every soldier who gave their lives in the Kargil war. While Vikram has become a legend, it is the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who have been the unsung heroes. Shershaah also portrays the life that a solider lives while guarding the sovereignty of the country. I am happy to receive so much love and admiration from the entire country who appreciated the movie so much."