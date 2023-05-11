EXO's Kai Bids Farewell To Signature Locks With Buzzcut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

Kim Jong-in, better known as Kai, a member of the global K-Pop icon EXO has bid farewell to his signature dark locks. He is opting for a fresh buzzcut ahead of his upcoming military enlistment. The K-Pop star took to social media to share a glimpse of his new look with his millions of followers, leaving fans in awe of his stunning transformation. In a single selfie, Kai can be seen showcasing his newly shaved head, looking effortlessly cool and handsome as always. Fans quickly took notice of his sharp jawline and piercing gaze, showering him with compliments and praise for his daring new look.

One EXO-L even shared a tweet of Kai’s selfie with the caption, “KAI SELFIE OHMYGOD HE IS SO HANDSOME," which has since gone viral among the K-Pop community. The tweet has received thousands of retweets and likes, with fans expressing their admiration for the EXO star’s new hairstyle.

Kai’s buzzcut not only marks a new era in his personal style but also signifies the beginning of his mandatory military service. He is set to enlist in the military on May 11, joining his fellow EXO members who have also completed their military duties. Fans will undoubtedly miss seeing Kai on stage, but they can take comfort in the fact that he’ll be back in a couple of years, ready to slay the music scene once again. In the meantime, all EXO-L can appreciate the fresh new look of this handsome K-Pop icon.

When the news of the K-Pop star’s enlisting came, fans were taken aback by the sudden announcement, as was Kai himself. In an emotional live session that lasted nearly an hour, the vocalist expressed his heartbreak over the enlistment and the fact that he won’t be able to show fans all the activities he had planned for them. “There’s so much that I had prepared. What a pity," he said, according to Koreaboo. Though he’s sad he won’t be able to share everything now, he promised to reveal it all to fans upon his return.

It’s clear that Kai’s passion for music and love for his fans run deep, and EXO-L are hoping that his time in the military will be both fulfilling and swift.