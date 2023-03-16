Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his humanitarian activities as much as he is known for his superstardom. Many a time, he has lent a helping hand to both industry colleagues as well as fans in need. Chiranjeevi has proved his kindheartedness once again by helping Tamil actor Ponnambalam. Ponnambalam had been dealing with kidney ailments for a while. He had previously asked for financial assistance as well. Many people offered Ponnambalam financial support but it was insufficient to cover his medical costs. Ponnambalam is currently in good health and has totally recovered though.

He claimed in a YouTube interview that Chiranjeevi was responsible for getting him the treatment. Ponnambalam declared that he would remember Chiranjeevi’s assistance for the rest of his life. He said that he informed Chiranjeevi about his ill health through a common friend and within ten minutes, the Waltair Veerayya actor called him up and asked him if he could come to Hyderabad. When Ponnambalam replied that he was not in a condition to travel to Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi asked him to go to Apollo Hospital in Chennai and assured him he would take care of all the expenses.

Ponnambalam disclosed that he was not even asked for the admission fee at the hospital. The total expense of Rs 45 lakh was entirely borne by Chiranjeevi. Ponnambalam claimed that because Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni, owned the hospital, they treated him better and with a personal touch. Upasnana oversaw the entire treatment process right from when he was admitted to when he was discharged in good health.

“I anticipated receiving roughly Rs 2 or 3 lakh from Chiranjeevi Sir. To my amazement, Chiranjeevi sir went above and beyond to assure that complete assistance would be provided to cover the entire expense “he said.

Ponnambalam, apart from acting, has also been adept in martial arts and has worked as a stuntman. He mostly played villainous henchman roles with strong physical prowess in films like Amarkalam and Nattamai. He has also appeared in Hindi movies like Rakshak, Kroadh and Nayak.

