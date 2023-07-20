Experimental Malayalam Movie Iruttumala Thazhvaram All Set OTT Premiere Soon

Malayalam movie Iruttumala Thazhvaram is gearing up for its release. The script, editing, and direction of the film have been done by Bodhi Prakash, who is also a journalist. The movie has been produced by an organisation called Organic Makers. Iruttumala Thazhvaram, which is an experimental film, was shot in 15 days. It features newcomers Ajesh, Ebin, Sumesh Mohan, Vipin Jose, Likhin Das, Kamala, Ajitha, Sharanya, DK Wayanad and Rajeesh in prominent roles in the movie. Three animals, a goat and two rabbits, are also playing important characters in the movie. Iruttumala Thazhvaram has been nominated for several international film festivals. After the festival runs, the movie will have its premiere on an OTT platform in December. The exact release date is not known yet.

Iruttumala Thazhvaram got good reviews at the preview show, held in Thrissur (Kerala) recently. The movie was shot with a single lens of 35mm and has 10 long shots. The entire shoot of the movie was done around Cheengeri Mala in Wayanad (Kerala). One of the special aspects of it is that the locals from the neighbourhood have played prominent roles in the film.