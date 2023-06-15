Extraction 2 Review: Chris Hemsworth Delivers Power-Packed Performance In Hardcore Action Movie

Chris Hemsworth in an action-thriller is something we can all keep watching on loop. The Australian actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has once again proved why he is one of the best stars when it comes to action, thanks to his new film outing Extraction 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this is a sequel to the 2020 blockbuster. Extraction 2 sees Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake along with his squad Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa. The film starts exactly where the first part ended. Hemsworth is retired and recovering from his injuries in a secluded destination.

However, his regular life is short-lived when Idris Elba comes and hands him a task that is close to him. This is where the story delves further into Rake’s personal life and backstory. But, as we know Sam Hargrave, he didn’t disappoint with the action sequences in Extraction, and he has clearly stepped up his game in the sequel. The first part had a single shot 12-minute action sequence, but this part has almost a 20-minute long action scene, and it will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.