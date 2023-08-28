Fahad Faasil's Pics From Sets Of Jithu Madhavan's Avaesham Create Massive Buzz Online

South actor Fahadh Faasil has joined forces with the director of Romancham for their upcoming project titled Aavesham. Recently, the pictures from the film’s set went viral on social media. In the photos, Fahadh is dressed in a black shirt and pants. He is seen in a moustache and black sunglasses, standing close to the gangster of the film.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Mansoor Ali Khan in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a Bangalore-based campus, the film is scripted by director Jithu Madhavan. With music composed by Sushin Shyam, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sameer Thahir. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil’s wife Nazriya and filmmaker Anwar Rasheed.

As per reports, Siju Sunny, who played a pivotal role in Romancham, will also be seen in the film. The project is slated to hit the theatres on 26 January, next year. The audience is excited for Aavesham because director Jithu Madhav has already proven his directorial prowess with his first film Romancham. The debut received favourable reviews and even surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.