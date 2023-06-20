Fahadh Faasil-starrer Dhoomam's Lyrical Title Track Unveiled

After the trailer launch of Fahadh Faasil’s much-awaited thriller drama Dhoomam, the makers released the lyrical title track of the film on Monday. The upbeat song has been composed and crooned by Poornachandra Tejaswi SV while the lyrics have been written by Vinayak Sasikumar. The music of the song begins with loaded suspense along with catchy lyrics. The song shared on YouTube by Homable Films has reached 5.21 lakh views within 24 hours.

The makers have released the entire music album of the film. Listen to the song here:

Advertisement

The team earlier dropped the trailer of Dhoomam, which looked promising as it left the audience impressed. The trailer revolves around Avi played by Fahadh Faasil and Diya essayed by Aparna Balamurali, who find themselves caught in a race against time. They have to overcome their personal struggles and fear to become the Invincibles.