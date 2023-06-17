Fahadh Faasil-starrer Tamil Film Maamannan's Trailer Out

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Maamannan has been finally released. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh. In the trailer, released on Friday, Faasil and Vadivelu deliver an impressive and energetic performance that is sure to mesmerise viewers. Packed with intense action scenes, sword fights and thrilling sequences, the film promises to keep audiences intrigued.

Check out the trailer here:

So far, the trailer has garnered over 6 million views and is still increasing. Fans have appreciated the trailer in the comment sections of YouTube. One user wrote, “Vadivelu’s aura is something else. I literally saw a different side than the usual one." Another commented, “The movie is going to break some huge records. Good Luck to the team." One user also added, “Fahadh Fazil is not Just acting, he’s living in his character."

Earlier, the trailer of the film Maamannan was scheduled to be unveiled alongside the audio launch at a grand event on June 1. However, there was a delay in releasing the trailer, and only the film’s audio was unveiled at the event, which featured a live concert by AR Rahman.

Touted to be a political drama, the film revolves around a community that has been subjected to exploitation at the hands of a powerful individual. However, tables turn when a man confronts and fights against the misdeeds of this influential figure.

Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on June 29. Maamannan also features Udhayanidh, AR Murugadoss, Raveena Ravi and Koushik Mahata in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman and the cinematography has been handled by Theni Eswar.