Fahadh Faasil To Play Villain In Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar170: Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of Jailer, which has minted over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. There are several upcoming films lined up for the actor and one of which is tentatively titled Thalaivar170. According to reports, Fahadh Faasil is going to play a negative role in the film.

Thalaivar170 is going to be directed by TJ Gnanavel and reports say that the film will be officially launching this week with a pooja. It is being produced by Lyca Productions and it is scheduled to go on floors in the third week of September in Chennai. The music in the film is handled by Anirudh Ravichander.

According to reports, the superstar is going to play the role of a police officer. Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier and Sharwanand are also in talks to play important roles in the film. The mahurat for the film is scheduled to be on August 26 at Leela Palace, the reports added.

After the completion of Thalaivar170, Rajinikanth is going to start shooting for Thalaivar 171 between November and February 2024. Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to direct the film.