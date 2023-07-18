Fairy Tale S2 Teaser: Sehar Khan Gets Possessive For Hamza Sohail As Umeed, Farjaad Prep for Shaadi

Pakistan’s popular stars Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail are back as their most-loved characters - Umeed Pasha and Farjaad Khan - for the second season of hit Ramadan series Fairy Tale. Hum TV dropped the first teaser of Fairy Tale season 2 on Monday evening and took fans by surprise. Interestingly, the promo was released a day after Hamza celebrated his 27th birthday.

The teaser opens with Umeed’s uncle Hilal and aunt Zeenat prepping for her wedding with Farjaad. However, Umeed and Farjaad land in hospital on the day of their Mehndi. We also see a glimpse of Umeed getting possessive for Farjaad, even as she declares in public, “I’m Farjaad’s only official fiancée." But the most romantic moment in the teaser comes when Umeed cutely asks Farjaad, “When you had fallen in love with me in the very beginning then why did you waste so much time in arguing and fighting?"

Needless to say, Fairy Tale fans are super excited about the second season. The response to the first teaser has been largely positive, with fans showering immense love on Sehar and Hamza.

One user wrote, “Ahhhhhhh this is so good. After the teaser my expectations are through the roof. Thank you so much." Another one said, “My dearest Sehar, thank you for bringing Umeed to life and bringing happiness, and as her beautiful name goes, ‘Umeed’ into our worlds. With S2 coming up, I am beyond excited to catch you and Hamza in Fairy Tale once again and more whilst entertaining us by laughing, crying."