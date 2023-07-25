Faisal Khan To Ayub Khan, Actors Who Couldn’t Succeed Despite Influential Backgrounds

The topic of nepotism has always been a matter of debate in the Hindi film industry and many are convinced that the star kids have it relatively easy when it comes to getting launched in the industry. A privileged background and a powerful start with a top production house do not always guarantee success. Let’s have a look at the actors for whom these words ring true-

Faisal Khan- Faisal Khan failed to make a place for himself in the film industry as an actor and director as well. He is the brother of Aamir Khan and son of Tahir Hussain. Faisal has acted alongside Aamir in the film Mela directed by Dharmesh Darshan.

Sarfaraz Khan- Sarfaraz is the son of the most celebrated actor, writer, and comedian late Kader Khan. He failed to achieve success like his father and has performed cameo or supporting roles in films like Tere Naam etc.

Fardeen Khan- Fardeen Khan acted in some hit films like No Entry, Prem Aggan, and Fida but couldn’t become an acting stalwart like his father Feroz Khan. He is now deemed to come back in the entertainment industry with films like Visfot, Shootout At Byculla, etc.

Shadaab Khan- Shadaab is the son of late actor Amjad Khan who is famous for playing the villain Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Shadaab was unsuccessful in amassing popularity in terms of acting like his father. He also tried his hand at writing and direction but it was a disappointment.

Zayed Khan- Zayed Khan is the son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. Despite being from a film background, Zayed was unable to achieve success, in his acting career even after enjoying initial success. He has acted in films like Dus, Tezz, Main Hoon Na, etc.

Shehzad Khan- Shehzad Khan is the son of the late actor Ajit Khan and brother of Arbaaz Ali Khan. He has acted in films like LOC: Kargil, Mumbai Matinee, and others but failed to amass fame similar to his father.