Falaq Naaz Family FINALLY Reacts To Avinash Sachdev Falling In Love With Her: 'He Is Good But...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have been brewing up romance rumours in the house lately. During one of the episodes, Avinash in fact proposed Falaq, however she responded by saying that she’s not interested in dating at the moment. Now Falaq’s sister Shafaq opened up about their new-found admiration and relationship.

When asked if Avinash is someone, Falak would consider as a dream man, Shafaq told Pinkvilla, “No," and added, “I genuinely don’t think. He (Avinash Sachdev) is very good as a friend. They have a good bond, and she (Falaq Naazz) is more relaxed when she is with him. She gets peace, and she can be herself when she is with Avinash, and it is very important to survive in the Bigg Boss house. You have to have a bond." Speaking about the relationship part, she shared, “As that, I don’t think. As far as I know my sister, I don’t think she will do anything about it. But rest is up to her."

Shafaq also spoke about Falaq’s bond with Pooja Bhatt. “She shares a very good bond with Pooja ma’am. While talking to Pooja ma’am, you have to have that respect because you can’t talk anything to her," she shared.