'Family Life Over Stardom': Swades Fame Gayatri On Bollywood Exit Despite Initial Success

Gayatri Joshi, the talented actress who made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the critically acclaimed film Swades, took a bold decision to quit Bollywood after her first movie. Although Swades did not fare exceptionally well at the box office, it received accolades from critics for its powerful storytelling and performances.

Hailing from Nagpur, Gayatri Joshi embarked on her modeling journey during her college days. Before venturing into acting, she became a familiar face in the advertising world, endorsing renowned brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Her modeling career reached new heights in 1999 when she participated in the Miss India pageant and made it to the top five finalists. The following year, she achieved a significant milestone by winning the title of Miss India International, which granted her the opportunity to represent India at Miss International 2000 in Japan.

Shortly after the release of Swades in 2004, Gayatri Joshi decided to bid adieu to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. In 2005, she tied the knot with realtor Vikas Oberoi and chose to embrace a more private and low-profile life. Vikas Oberoi, aged 52, holds the prestigious positions of Chairman and Managing Director at Oberoi Realty Ltd, a company with a market capitalization of approximately Rs 30,000 crore. With an impressive net worth of USD 3.5 billion (over Rs 28,000 crore), Vikas Oberoi is currently ranked as the 65th richest Indian by Forbes.