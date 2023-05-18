Fan Asks Rashmika Mandanna To Describe Actor Yash In One Word And She Said...

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her acting chops in Pushpa: The Rise, leaves no moment to steal the hearts of her fans. She is one of the most sought-after celebrity actresses in the film industry. Rashmika, who often loves to interact with her fans on Twitter, was back on Tuesday and answered some interesting questions. The actress was asked to describe Kannada actor Yash in one word.

She began her chat session by saying, “Hi you guys… how are you? all well? Just checking up on you… I was caught up with work so sorry couldn’t check up on you…all ok? All good? (sic)"

To this, a Twitter user asked the Goodbye actress, “One word about Rocking Star Yash." In response, Rashmika wrote, “Superstar," with a red heart emoji.

Another fan asked if she is planning to work with Suriya Sivakumar anytime soon. To which she said, “I would love to."

Notably, back in 2017, Rashmika caused a stir when she made a controversial comment about the KGF actor. In an interview, upon being asked who she thought was “Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry", the actress initially refused to answer as it would create a big controversy. Eventually, when she was forced to answer, Rashmika took Yash’s name.

The actress received a huge backlash from the fans and she immediately apologised. Sharing a statement on Facebook, she expressed her admiration for Yash and said her words had been misconstrued. “His talent and how he has inspired everyone, including me…When you edit and take just two lines from the most non-serious part of the show and give it a spin…the context is lost. That is really sad," Rashmika the excerpt of the post read.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be back with her character Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is currently busy shooting for her first female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and has recently teamed up with director Venky Kudumula which is tentatively titled, VNRTrio.