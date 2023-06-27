Fan Calls Sonu Sood 'God', His Reaction Is Winning Twitter

In Bollywood, where actors are often celebrated as larger-than-life figures, few individuals have managed to capture the hearts of the masses quite like Sonu Sood. The actor who became a beacon of hope and support for people, particularly during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently garnered a new level of admiration and respect from his fans across India. Many fans have gone so far as to call him a real-life superhero, even comparing him to a deity.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Sonu Sood encouraged his followers to ask him questions by tweeting, “How about 30 mins of Ask Sonu? Chalo Shuru ho jao (start dropping your questions)."

During the interactive session, one of Sonu Sood’s fans referred to him as “God". The internet user wrote, “Sonu sir people call you God, 2 words about it."

Responding to this quickly, the actor humbly refused to take credit for his extraordinary efforts and insisted that he is just a common man. “I am just a common man trying to connect with the rest of the common men of our country," Sonu replied.

When another fan asked the actor about his one tip to achieve success, Sonu Sood answered that the key to achieving success and happiness lies in the “Prayers of your parents."

Additionally, he disclosed that his favourite Indian dish is “Makai ki Roti and Sarson ka saag," and favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team is Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sonu Sood, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, has been actively sharing pictures and videos of his fitness regimen as he prepares for his upcoming venture, Fateh. In a recent social media post, Sonu can be seen running and exercising in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. “Stadiums are for spectators, runners have nature," the caption read.