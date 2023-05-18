Fan Invites Alia Bhatt To France; Actor's Reply Will Win Your Heart, Watch Video

Alia Bhatt has been dominating headlines this month. After her dreamy Met Gala 2033 debut, the actress was recently announced as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador. She was invited to attend the Gucci Cruise Show as a representative of the Italian luxury fashion brand. The event took place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. While she was leaving the venue following the event, Alia Bhatt was spotted conversing with a fan.

As the actress waited for her car outside the venue, she was surrounded by her team as well as fans. One fan amid the crowd was heard saying, “Alia, you’re so pretty. I loved your last movie. You were amazing." The actress acknowledged the compliment and thanked the fan with a smile. The fan then said, “Please come to France. You have so many fans there." Alia was surprised at first but replied that she would try to visit the country. “I will come to your house," the actress said.

The fan was excited and said she was most welcome. Later, as Alia was leaving, the same fan could be heard shouting, “Have a safe trip back, go back to India safely." The actress waved back at her.

Social media users are in awe of this interaction and Alia’s gesture towards her fan. One person commented, “It must feel so good when people recognise you for your work in a foreign country. The fan seems so happy seeing her." Another said, “This is really so precious and heartwarming."

Alia chose a black short dress with polka-dot cutouts for the major international event. Alia carried a transparent Gucci Jackie 1961 purse in addition to wearing a pair of black high heels. The actress wore fewer accessories so that the ensemble would take centre stage. Alia’s nicely pulled-back hair in a ponytail highlighted her face. K-pop singer IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, was seen seated next to Alia.

Talking about her films, Alia Bhatt will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. She also has Jee Le Zaraa on her list, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.