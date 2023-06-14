Fan Kisses Shah Rukh Khan Without Consent In Dubai; Angry SRK Fans Say 'What If Roles Were Reversed'

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to attend an event. He participated in a promotional activity for a real estate brand owned by one of his friends. Later, the actor met several guests, including some of his fans. However, it was an enthusiastic fan who stole the spotlight, but for reasons that have not gone down well with netizens.

In a video posted on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan is seen entering the backstage area along with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his bodyguards. A man greets and shakes hands with Shah Rukh, followed by kissing his hand and giving him a hug. Soon after, a woman, dressed in black, approaches him and asks, “Can I give you a kiss?" Before Shah Rukh can say anything, she plants a kiss on his cheek.

One user commented, “So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn’t even be a consideration… whatever happened to personal space & consent?" Another rued, “What is wrong is wrong, it doesn’t need the If the genders were reversed argument."