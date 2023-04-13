Fans Claim Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal Are Living Together; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals What Pushed Her In Citadel

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s rumoured relationship has created quite a buzz in town, after Salman Khan hinted about the same at the trailer launch of their much awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the actors have not addressed the speculations, rumours are rife that they are living-in together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her Myositis diagnosis last year but the disease has not been able to stop her. She not only worked through it but also performed action-driven scenes for her upcoming series, Citadel with Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she is glad to be able to do what she did in Citadel, despite her health conditions. The actress is also awaiting the release of her film, Shaakuntalam.

It is official! Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe is only expanding with the help of Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and a newly announced Vampire film. On Wednesday night, the producer made his way to the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event along with the cast of Stree 2 — Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — to announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date.

Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious project The Crew has got a new cast addition. The filming of the movie has already commenced. Kriti Sanon began shooting for the movie last month, whereas Kareena Kapoor has just recently joined the team. The trio, including Tabu, will reportedly start filming their scenes together this week. Additionally, they are expected to go abroad for an essential shoot of film.

Priyanka Chopra is happily married to American actor-singer Nick Jonas, but her link-up rumours would often make headlines in the past. There were rumours that the actress dated Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for a brief period of time. Although Priyanka never really accepted her relationship status in public, she reportedly began dating Shahid during the filming of their movie Kaminey.

