Fans Congratulate Salman Khan As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Releases In Bangladesh Today

Salman Khan’s latest cinematic venture, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hit the silver screens on April 21, receiving, mostly, unfavourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film, criticized for its multiple facets, managed to amass a relatively modest box office collection of just over Rs 100 crore. However, despite its lukewarm reception, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now embarked on a new chapter by making its way to the cinemas of Bangladesh. Marking a significant milestone, the film became the first production of Zee Studio to grace the cinema halls of Bangladesh. This development follows the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, the second Indian film to find its way to Bangladeshi theatres. Salman Khan took to Instagram to share this update with his followers.

For those yet to experience Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the narrative revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), a man staunchly against marriage due to his fear that it could sow discord within his extensive family. But when his three brothers successfully find their life partners, they set their sights on seeing Bhaijaan settle down as well. The introduction of Bhagyalaxmi Gundapeneni (Pooja Hegde) into their lives seems like an ideal match, with Bhaijaan himself falling head over heels for her. Yet, as the story unfolds, it takes an unexpected turn when he discovers Bhagyalaxmi’s entanglement in a long-standing family feud with a notorious gangster. This discovery shapes the trajectory of the film. The ensemble cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and others, with Farhad Samji at the helm of the directorial reins. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Veeram, originally directed by Siva, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, has his sights set on the eagerly anticipated Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming film will see Salman reprising his iconic role as Tiger, while Katrina Kaif takes on the character of Zoya. Backed by First Step Productions and Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is slated for a November 10 release. Emraan Hashmi has been brought on board to portray the antagonist. While specific details about the plot are scarce, reports suggest that Salman Khan’s character, Tiger, will have a face-off with Emraan Hashmi’s Aatish, an ISI agent.