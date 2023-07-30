Fans Gather In Large Numbers At Sonu Sood's House To Wish Him On His 50th Birthday; Watch

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has a huge fanbase — not only because of his films but his kind acts of service during the pandemic. He gained the label of a ‘messiah’ by going out of his way to help those in need. His humanitarian efforts did not cease with the pandemic. Sonu Sood continues to assist those in need, while also using the power of social media to spread positive messages. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, it’s natural for his fans to show their love and adulation in the most genuine way.

On Sunday, a huge crowd of excited fans gathered outside the house of Happy New Year star to wish him and show their gratitude towards him for all his philanthropic deeds. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Sunday, one could see people carrying hoardings and banners with Happy Birthday written on it. We also see men and women jubilantly celebrating on this special occasion with Dhols. Some of the fans that had come to wish Sonu Sood were dressed in a unique way. Others had specialized make-up on their face.

Take a look at this paparazzi video.

Even the comment section was bombarded with special wishes and appreciation. Bobby Darling commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGEL (sonu)⚘GURUJI bless you dost wid lots of happiness n prosperity ." A fan commented,

“Happy Birthday to you dear God Bless you and your Family ⭐." Another one wrote, “May the man live healthy happy n strong, blessed are those PPL who serve others ♥️♥️, happiest birthday to a real hero @sonu_sood." Someone else said,"Real life hero."