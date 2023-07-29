Fan's PIL Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar Over Letters To Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi Dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a fan who was aggrieved by the letters written by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Both actresses are involved in criminal proceedings with the alleged conman. The petitioner sought action against government authorities for allegedly allowing him to outrage the modesty of the two women involved in his case, reported news agency PTI.

The PIL filed by Nishant Singh was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula. The bench said that the petition filed was meant merely for publicity and will be dismissed with costs. The court also called the petition “vague and baseless". A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

In his petition, Singh said that Chandrasekhar’s “false public love stories" have been heavily affecting the psychology of teenagers and that his “public antics" needed to be stopped immediately.

A statement in the petition reads, “In these letters, by publicly talking about his alleged relations with some women artistes, Mr Sukesh is trying to violate the dignity of the women of this Country and especially woman artist Ms Jacqueline Fernandez."