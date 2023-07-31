Fans Swoon Over Ranbir Kapoor's New Hair Cut; They Call It His 'Best Look In Recent Times'

Fans of actor Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop gushing over the actor’s fresh look after he was spotted in Mumbai on Monday morning. The actor was wearing a simple, grey button-down shirt with jeans and white sneakers. Ranbir was flaunting a seemingly new hairstyle and stopped to pose for the paparazzi. The actor created a buzz that he is going to collaborate with Nushrratt Bharuccha after the duo were spotted together in New Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans took to the comments section of the video to appreciate his look. One fan commented, “This haircut is suiting him, looking so hot." Another added, “this look man he’s so hot." Another fan agreed and wrote, “Best Look in recent times."

Fans of the actor have also lauded his acting prowess and commented, “Okay but His Performances In Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, YJHD, Barfi, Rocket singh, Wake up Sid, Sanju >>>>"

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Produced by T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, the thriller is set to release on December 1 this year.