Farah Khan Says 'Apni Beti Ko...' After Chunky Panday Accuses Her of 'Overacting' in Old Video; Watch

Bollywood stars Farah Khan and Chunky Panday’s friendship goes back a long way. The two also pull each other’s leg on social media and entertain their followers with their banter. Now, Reddit users have dug up an old video, where Chunky can be seen taking a dig at Farah for ‘overacting.’ However, the filmmaker was in no mood to take it lying down. She, instead, roasted Chunky by taking a dig at his daughter, Ananya Panday.

The video which is from last year featured both Ananya and Farah. The former can be seen getting her makeup done when the latter enthusiastically tells her that she has won an award for ‘Khaali Peeli.’ When Ananya gets excited and starts jumping in joy, Farah uses Chunky famous dialogue from Housefull and says, “Imma joking."

Sharing the video, Ananya had written, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder "

However, Chunky seems to have deleted his comment. A screenshot shared by a Reddit user showed Chunky’s comment which read, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video." Responding to it, Farah had written, “apni beti ko sambhal pehle." Take a look at the screenshot, here.

After the Reddit user pointed it out, several netizens commented on the original video and also pointed it out that Chunky has deleted his comment.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywoode debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. She was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, she will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s yet-untitled project and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Besides these, she will share the screenspace with Varun Dhawan in Call Me Bae and Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

