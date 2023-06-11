Farah Khan Recalls Breaking Down On Mohabbatein Sets Because of Helen; Here's Why

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently recollected the time when she worked with Helen for the first time while shooting for a dance number in the 2000 hit film Mohabbatein. The veteran danced starred in Mohabbatein’s Aankhein Khuli with Shah Rukh Khan, and the song ended with an instrumental of O Haseena Zulfon Wali, originally featured on Helen, from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil.

Farah shared that she had asked choreographer Geeta Kapoor to teach Helen the routine. In an interview with ANI, she shared that she was extremely emotional working with Helen as she always idolised her, black in her childhood days. “When I was a young child, between the ages of five and six, I used to climb on the table of my house and dance to Helen’s songs, even when someone would come to my house, my parents would ask me to show them my dance to Helen’s songs."

She added, “I remember when we were filming Mohabbatein and Helen Ji was coming in to do a dance number and I asked for Geeta to teach her the routine, they were all rehearsing and I was standing in a corner and crying because I got the opportunity to work with my childhood idol."