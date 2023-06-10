Farah Khan Says Salman Khan Came On Sets For 2-3 Hours; Duplicate Performed Half of Sajan Ji Song

During a recent interview, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan dropped an interesting tidbit about the iconic song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During her guest appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, she revealed that due to Salman Khan’s limited availability on set, most of the scenes in the song were actually performed by his look-alike! Salman played a cameo, Aman, in the film.

In the promo, Farah is seen talking to a dancer who played Salman’s body-double in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She says, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gaana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia h. Really, kyunki Salman aata hee tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baaki – back shot, top shot, wide shot – sab Ritji karta tha (Ritji was really cute. Let me tell you, in the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji, acting as Salman’s duplicate, performed half of Salman’s song. Seriously, because Salman used to come in for only 2-3 hours. So, for the remaining parts like back shots, top shots, and wide shots, Ritji did it all)." Check out the video here: