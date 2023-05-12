Farah Khan Threatened To Cast Deepika Padukone With Zayed Khan In SRK's Happy New Year; Know Why

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006, The actress played the titular role in the romantic drama, which released a year prior to Om Shanti Om. An official remake of the Telugu film Manmadhudu, it also featured Upendra and Daisy Bopanna in the leading roles. She then went on to captivate the hearts of millions when she made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s reincarnation drama, Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in 2007. Since then, her career has flourished with movies such as Piku, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and the recent blockbuster Pathaan.

In an interesting revelation, Farah Khan shared that her initial plan after “Main Hoon Na" was to direct “Happy New Year" as her next project during an interaction with Komal Nahta, she spilled the beans on how Deepika landed Om Shanti Om. She revealed that during that time, Deepika Padukone’s manager would frequently call Farah and insist on meeting Deepika. Eventually, Deepika was brought to Farah’s house for a meeting. Check out the video here:

“I had seen her in a Fanta ad and I remembered her. Woh ad dekh ke laaga tha ke woh heroine banegi," she said, adding that Deepika landed at her house in a traditional salwar kameez and had a simple aura about her.

Farah spoke to her and told her about she was making Happy New Year. “I told her that I test you. If you are good, I’ll take you opposite Shah Rukh Khan and if you are not good, I will take you with Zayed."

Farah went on to add that due to a six-month delay in the production of Happy New Year, Deepika was eventually cast in Om Shanti Om after an audition.