Fardeen Khan Drops Shirtless Pic Amid Comeback Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh Turn Cheerleaders

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani might be heading towards separation after a wedlock of over 15 years. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, a recent report allegedly suggests that the two have been living separately for a year now and they might be splitting on an amicable note. If the news is true, then it certainly comes as a shock for their fans especially after Fardeen Khan had taken a break from acting to focus on his family. Now, with reports suggesting he will be making a comeback soon, looks like, Fardeen is all set to woo his fans with photos that clearly defy ageing!

The actor took to Instagram to share a backless photo from a beach destination and his fellow Bollywood colleagues can’t get enough of it. In the photo, Fardeen has be seen shirtless, enjoying a day out at the beach. Dia Mirza wrote, “Here comes the sun ☀️ shine on my friend!" Riteish Deshmukh, who has earlier worked with Fardeen, wrote, “Smashing FK !!!!!!" Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hit emoji and brother Zayed Khan wrote, “Well done FK". Check out the photo here:

As per a report in Times Of India, Fardeen and Natasha have been living separately for over a year now. A source close to them revealed to the portal, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other."

But last week, the paparazzi spotted them, coming out from the store, as they entered their car. A video of the same went viral now.