Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani’s Marriage Fell Apart For THIS Reason? Friend Reveals What Went Wrong

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are reportedly parting ways and heading for a divorce after 18 years of their wedding. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, a recent report allegedly suggests that the two have been living separately for a year now and they might be splitting on an amicable note.

Now Fardeen’s family friend has opened up on why they are parting ways. According to a report in Zoom Digital, the two are yet to file the divorce as ‘it’s still not clear whether both parties are ready for it to be filed by mutual consent or whether one of the two families in question will resist’.

While the reports suggested that they have been living separately for over a year, Fardeen’s friend revealed that they have been living separately for more than a year. The family revealed that the couple started feeling about things falling apart back in 2009, after Feroz Khan passed away in April 2009.

Feroz and Natasha shared a close relationship, and the former even took care of him during his battle with cancer. In fact, she was even around him in America and they had flown together for treatment. Reportedly, it was also Feroz who called Natasha’s father Mayur Madhwani to ask if he would like his daughter to marry his son Fardeen. At that time, Natasha and Fardeen were also attracted to each other.

The report also revealed that things went further downhill, when Natasha and Fardeen had a rift concerning their kids’ education. While the former wanted her kids to pursue their education in Dubai and Fardeen wanted them to study in Mumbai. “Distance widened their rift and they found themselves in a loveless marriage." He added, “If they are suffering, isn’t it better to settle for a separation and start life afresh?"

When asked if they talk to each other, he shared, "Yes, they do. Their talk revolves largely around their kids," the friend replied.