Fardeen Khan, Wife Natasha Madhvani Headed for a Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage: Report

Looks like, all is not well in the marital life of actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani. Buzz is that, the couple is heading for a split and has decided to part ways amicably. Fardeen and Natasha got married back in 2005, and have two children Diani and Azarius.

According to a report in Times Of India, they have been living separately for over a year now. A source close to them revealed to the portal, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other." Fardeen is currently living in Mumba along with his mother, while Natasha is putting up in London with her kids. It’s still unclear, what went wrong between them.

Back in 2005, Fardeen and Natasha’s wedding was lavish affair. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, and in 2017 they welcomed their second child, a son.

Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. He reportedly has a film with Riteish Deshmukh Visfot which is helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film would also star Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry.

Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaye, post which he took a sabbatical from work and in order to focus on his family.