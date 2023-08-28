Farhan Akhtar Announces Bambai Meri Jaan Release Date, Says ‘Time To Crown The New King’

Farhan Akhtar recently announced the date of KK Menon’s riveting crime drama Bambai Meri Jaan. The series which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles is all set to stream on Prime Video from September 14.

The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller, is a gripping saga about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video shared, “Bambai Meri Jaan is an intricate and intriguing story of dreams and ambitions, where the insatiable hunger for power defines one’s choices. The story is like an immaculate symphony that delves deep into the psyche and emotions of its key characters, as they struggle with the consequences of their own choices."