Farhan Akhtar At Daughter Shakya's Convocation With Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar And Family

Farhan Akhtar is a proud father as his older daughter Shakya Akhtar is now a graduate of UK’s Lancaster. The actor, who was a part of Shakya’s convocation ceremony, proudly shared glimpses from the big event on his social media handle. Not just Farhan Akhtar, but his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, his current wife Shibani Dandekar, and family members including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Honey Irani were present to celebrate Shakya’s achievement.

The post even consisted of a video capturing special moments from her graduation ceremony. One of the clips showcased Shakya receiving her college degree on stage. The remaining photos featured proud parents Farhan and Adhuna, as well as Shakya posing alongside her grandparents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.

“Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya! Such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards, the world is yours," Farhan Akhtar wrote along with the post. He even tagged his sister Zoya Akhtar, and his younger daughter Akira Akhtar, who were unable to attend the convocation.

The heartwarming post garnered a lot of attention from Farhan’s friends and colleagues in the film industry. Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar commented, “FOMO! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby! You are the smartest in the clan." Arjun Rampal also sent his wishes, saying, “Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future." Other celebrities including Pragya Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta, also poured in best wishes for Shakya.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar was on a trip to London with his wife Shibani Dandekar and daughter Shakya Akhtar. He even shared pictures from their short getaway. The family had a gala time and these pictures are proof. Check it out: