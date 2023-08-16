Farhan Akhtar On Backlash For Replacing SRK With Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'When Shah Rukh Did It...'

Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The director announced earlier this month that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. The announcement was met with divided reactions. A majority of fans were disappointed with the replacement while others were wishing Ranveer the best to fill the big shoes. Addressing the reactions, Farhan pointed out that he faced a similar reaction when he brought in Shah Rukh to fill Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes as Don. However, Farhan feels Ranveer is going to be amazing as Don.

“I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then," Farhan told BBC Asian Network.

Speaking about casting Ranveer, Farhan added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And (Ranveer) has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine."

When asked the qualities that make an actor good for Don, Farhan said, “Self confidence, flamboyance and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on."