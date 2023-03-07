Home » Movies » Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Pose Together As They Celebrate Holi, Shabana Azmi ‘Misses Being There’

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Pose Together As They Celebrate Holi, Shabana Azmi ‘Misses Being There’

Among others, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anup Soni, Divya Dutta and music composer Anu Malik also joined the Holi bash organised by Javed Akhtar.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 18:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Javed Akhtar organised a mega Holi bash on Tuesday, February 7. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Javed Akhtar organised a mega Holi bash on Tuesday, February 7. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar also celebrated Holi with utmost joy. On Tuesday, the couple was snapped as they arrived at the venue where Javed Akhtar hosted a party. They were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in white. The filmmaker-actor sported a white kurta-pyjama as looked dapper as always. On the other hand, Shibani looked hottest in a tie-dye maxi. The couple also dropped a selfie from the Holi celebration on their Instagram handle to send wishes to their fans.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrate Holi together. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twin in white as they pose for paps on Holi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RELATED NEWS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar snapped arriving at Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Javed Akhtar was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Holi party venue. He wore a white kurta with jeans and a hat. The lyricist also obliged cops with pictures and was seen taking selfies with them.

Javed Akhtar take pictures with cops as he makes rare appearance on Holi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cops were seen taking selfies with the lyricist Javed Akhtar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Anup Soni, Divya Dutta and music composer Anu Malik also joined the Holi bash organised by Javed Akhtar. Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also snapped together as they arrived for the Holi party.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha walk hand-in-hand as they arrive for Javed Akhtar’s Holi party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Divya Dutta also had a blast at Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anu Malik also attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash with his family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Satish Kaushik also smiled for paps as he arrived at Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who could not attend the Holi party due to unknown reasons, also took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the celebration. “Holi celebrations at Janki Kutir. How I miss being there," she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 18:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures