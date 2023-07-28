Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Re-Releases In Indian Sign Language, Fans Praise 'Inclusive' Effort

To celebrate 10 years of Olympic athlete Milkha Singh’s biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the film was re-released in the Indian Sign Language (ISL) in over 30 PVR screens across India, Farhan Akhtar shared on Instagram on Friday. The actor was recently joined by cast member Divya Dutta, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Milkha Singh’s daughter Sonia Milkha Singh for an ISL screening in Mumbai.

Farhan shared the re-release announcement with the caption, “To celebrate a decade of Milkha ji’s story on film, a screening was held in Mumbai for people with hearing loss. The Indian Sign Language Organisation (ISL), Viacom 18 and Bharathi Mehra have worked for months and created a theatrical version of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with sign language. Their effort is beyond exemplary. It was truly an overwhelming experience to be there and be part of this historic moment. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official for supporting this and re-releasing the film with sign language in over 30 screens across the country."

The biopic, starring Farhan in the titular role, is touted by many as one of the best-written Bollywood biopics. From the screenplay to the music, film fans have always held it in high regard. They are now appreciating the re-release, calling it a “testament of inclusion".

One person wrote, “This is so special. A great soul and a top athlete, what epic of a movie. Deservedly celebrated." Another person commented, “The pride of India and an unbelievable human. Also, one of the best biopic to come out of India."